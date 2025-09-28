Indian actors who won hearts with their exceptionable performances in September
Toshani
| Sep 28, 2025
Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3 word everyone with his perfect comedic timing. The actor made us think and laugh at the same time.
Saba Azad in Songs of Paradise brought life into the movie. The movie was a turn in actresses performance, showing her growth as a professional.
Raghav Juyal in The Ba***ds of Bollywood literally left his imprint in the hearts of people. His witty one-liners and his ability to aptly portray every emotion made the show a thousand fold better.
Bobby Deol in The Ba***ds of Bollywood proved that the beast mode that he was in during Animal was not a fluke. His electric presence made everyone fall in love with his screen presence.
Teja Sajja in Mirai has proven that he is working his way hard towards the star status. It seems like the young Telugu actor does not just play his character, but rather lives it.
