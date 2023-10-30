Leo Box Office Collections Day 11: Hit Tamil Action movie crosses 500 crores
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Leo is a Tamil Action-thriller starring Vijay Thalapathy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also features stars like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Leo turned out to be a massive box office hit with its first week worldwide collection being more than Rs 300 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was able to hold up its ground on the first day of the second week as well with making a total of 7.65 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was able to hold up its ground on the first day of the second week as it made approximately Rs 7.65 crores in India.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A bump was expected during the weekend and the movie doubled its earnings by minting Rs 15 crores approx.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the 11th day concludes, the movie has hit the Rs 500 crores mark with its worldwide collection.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second week is turning out good for the movie as of now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But as the weekend comes to an end, Leo is expected to see a dip in numbers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Visit places in Pakistan where famous movie scenes were shot
Find Out More