Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s car collection will amaze you

Check out these 9 luxury cars from Isha Ambani's garage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter owns 9 cars and they are quite costly to say the least.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isha’s most recent addition to her collection was this colour changing Rolls Royce which costs about ₹7 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her second most expensive car is the Bentley Arnage R which can cost you around ₹2 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The luxury sedan can cost you around ₹2 crores for the top model.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mercedes also cost a good ₹1.5 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Porsche Sports Car is also an expensive one costing about ₹1.3 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Mercedes can cost you anywhere from ₹1.15 Crore to ₹2.50 Crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lexus LX470 is the cheapest car in her collection costing around ₹35 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BMW X5, her go-to SUV costs around ₹50 lakhs in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Range Rover would’ve cost her more than ₹70 lakhs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
