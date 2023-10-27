Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha’s car collection will amaze you

Check out these 9 luxury cars from Isha Ambani's garage.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Isha and her Cars

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter owns 9 cars and they are quite costly to say the least.

Rolls Royce Cunninan

Isha’s most recent addition to her collection was this colour changing Rolls Royce which costs about ₹7 crore.

Bentley Arnage R

Her second most expensive car is the Bentley Arnage R which can cost you around ₹2 crores.

BMW 7 Series

The luxury sedan can cost you around ₹2 crores for the top model.

Mercedes Benz SL500

This Mercedes also cost a good ₹1.5 crores.

Porsche Cayman S

This Porsche Sports Car is also an expensive one costing about ₹1.3 crores.

Mercedes Benz S Class

This Mercedes can cost you anywhere from ₹1.15 Crore to ₹2.50 Crore.

Lexus LX470

Lexus LX470 is the cheapest car in her collection costing around ₹35 lakhs.

BMW X5

BMW X5, her go-to SUV costs around ₹50 lakhs in India.

Range Rover Evoque

The Range Rover would’ve cost her more than ₹70 lakhs.

