Politicians from Pakistan who are as beautiful as Indian celebrities

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Sharmila Farooqi who is a part of Pakistan People’s Party is also famous in the country thanks to her dressing style and fashion sense.

Bushra Anjum Butt, member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, is well known for her jaw-dropping beauty.

Sania Ashiq Jabeen, who is also a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, became the youngest member of Punjab Assembly.

Belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League, Kashmala Tariq’s attractiveness only increases thanks to her bold and confident personality.

Ayla Malik, a politician as well as a journalist, is beautiful with a touch of elegance as well.

Sassui Palijo is a politician and communist from the Sindh region of Pakistan.

Hina Parvaiz Butt who is actually a fashion designer and a business woman was elected as a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz the daughter of the Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, is well known not only for that but her beautiful looks as well.

Sumaira Malik who is a politician as well as a human rights activist is not only famous for her good deeds but also her beautiful face.

