Politicians from Pakistan who are as beautiful as Indian celebrities
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Sharmila Farooqi who is a part of Pakistan People’s Party is also famous in the country thanks to her dressing style and fashion sense.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bushra Anjum Butt, member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, is well known for her jaw-dropping beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Ashiq Jabeen, who is also a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, became the youngest member of Punjab Assembly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League, Kashmala Tariq’s attractiveness only increases thanks to her bold and confident personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayla Malik, a politician as well as a journalist, is beautiful with a touch of elegance as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sassui Palijo is a politician and communist from the Sindh region of Pakistan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Parvaiz Butt who is actually a fashion designer and a business woman was elected as a member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maryam Nawaz the daughter of the Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, is well known not only for that but her beautiful looks as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumaira Malik who is a politician as well as a human rights activist is not only famous for her good deeds but also her beautiful face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most inspiring documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Find Out More