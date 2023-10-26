Raveena Tandon to Alia Bhatt, Top 9 Indian actresses rock the Banarasi look on Karwa Chauth

Take a look at how the elegant beauties of Bollywood style themselves on Karwa Chauth

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Karwa Chauth 2023

As Karwa Chauth dawns in, here are some inspirations that you can take from our glamorous Bollywood actresses to beautify your own outfits.

Karwa Chauth Previous Years

Various Indian actresses have been celebrating Karwa Chauth over the years but here we also have some newlywed ones who will be looking to bring some new fashion

Raveena Tondon

Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in this Pink saree.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s house for Karwa Chauth celebrations in this Red saree.

Mouni Roy

Mouni also celebrated her first Karwa Chauth wearing this Golden hued saree.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka was also seen celebrating her Karwa Chauth with her husband, Virat Kohli in this Red saree.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka also wore a Red saree to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas.

India Culture and Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth holds utmost importance in our culture as women fast for the whole day to pray for the long life of their husbands

