Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan upcoming new movies after Tiger 3, Dunki that'll rule Box Office
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest stars of the industry, even though they might not be in their prime time but their movies still never disappoint us.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and Emraan Hashmi as the main villain of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to have a cameo in the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dunki is expected to be the third release of the year from King Khan and is expected to take the Box Office with a storm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prem Ki Shaadi is expected to revolve around a young family boy and lover, what better person to play the role than the bachelor Salman Khan himself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Archies is set to be a musical comedy which will see the debut of actors like Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. SRK might also have a cameo in this movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In June this year, Kick 2 was confirmed by Sajid Nadiadwala. In a statement given to Pinkvilla, Nadiadwala confirmed that Kick 2 is ready on paper but will take time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger vs Pathaan could break all records on its release, with both the biggest actors playing lead roles in the same movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Only a little is known about the movie, Operation Khukri as of right now but SRK is expected to play a major role in it, the director of the movie could be Ashutosh Gowariker.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to some reports, Shah Rukh might also feature in the second movie of his daughter Suhana Khan as well after The Archies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 OTT originals of the week: Koffee With Karan 8 joins the club; Aarya 3 rules
Find Out More