Taylor Swift tops the nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2023

The Billboard Music Awards Nominations are out and Taylor Swift is dominating at the top with 20 nominations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Billboard Music Award Nominations

Since 1990, Billboard Music Awards have been awarded to the artists.

Last Year Winners

Drake won the “Top Artist” award last year while “Top Female Artist” was awarded to Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo dominated last year

Olivia Rodrigo dominated the last year’s BBMA with 7 wins.

This year nominations

Taylor Swift has been dominating with 20 nominations while Morgan Wallen and SZA earned 17 nominations each as well while The Weeknd is at 16.

Top artist nominations

Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift.

Top New Artist nominations

Bailey Zimmerman, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Zach Bryan.

Top Male Artist

Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan.

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift.

Top Global K-POP Artists

Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE.

Top 100 Songs

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage “Creepin’’, Miley Cyrus “Flowers”, Morgan Wallen “Last Night”, SZA “Kill Bill”, Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero”.

