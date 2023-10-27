Taylor Swift tops the nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2023

The Billboard Music Awards Nominations are out and Taylor Swift is dominating at the top with 20 nominations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Since 1990, Billboard Music Awards have been awarded to the artists.
Drake won the "Top Artist" award last year while "Top Female Artist" was awarded to Olivia Rodrigo.
Olivia Rodrigo dominated the last year's BBMA with 7 wins.
Taylor Swift has been dominating with 20 nominations while Morgan Wallen and SZA earned 17 nominations each as well while The Weeknd is at 16.
Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift.
Bailey Zimmerman, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Zach Bryan.
Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan.
Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift.
Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE.
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'', Miley Cyrus "Flowers", Morgan Wallen "Last Night", SZA "Kill Bill", Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero".
