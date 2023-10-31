These 10 stunning actresses from Pakistan will blow you away

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the whole world and not just Pakistan, famous for her role in Hamsafar and Raees.

Hania Amir is one of the youngest actresses who made a name for her in no time with her cute smile and gorgeous looks.

Starting her career as a VJ, Urwa Hocane later made her name for her acting skills in Na Maloom Afraad.

Kinza Hashi is one of the most adored personalities in Pakistan, loved by her fans online, she’s cherished throughout the nation of Pakistan.

Sarah Khan, a famous Pakistani actress and model with fox-like eyes. Best known for her role in Sabaat.

Sara Loren is well known for her roles in Urdu as well as Hindi movies such as Barkhaa and Murder 3.

Brown-eyed beauty Syra Shehroz took over the internet first when she hosted MTV Pakistan’s show Most Wanted.

Ayeza Khan, one of the highest paid actresses in Pakistan and rightfully so. She’s well known for her role in Mere Pass Tum Ho.

One of the biggest Fashion Icons of Pakistan, Ayesha Omar is an actress as well as a Youtuber who made a big name for herself.

Saba Qamar, famous Pakistani actress who broke out in popularity in India as well after her featuring in Hindi Medium.

