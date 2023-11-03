Top 10 alien sci-fi web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Lost in Space tells the story of Robinson Family who ended up crashing on another planet and now have to fight against unknown beings. Watch on Netflix.
The Guardians of the Galaxy series also almost fully revolves around fighting aliens and other strange monsters. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Invasion narrates a story about an alien species which tries to invade the earth and put humanity at risk. Watch on Apple TV.
Stranger Things is a tv show about the vanishing of a kid and the supernatural and strange events that happen further. Watch on Netflix.
Stargate SG-1 follows the story of special US Air Force Cops and their fight against alien threats. Available on Prime Video.
The Thing is a movie about a shape shifting alien that can take on anyone’s appearance. Stream now on Prime Video.
Debris as the name suggests is about the investigation of the debris from a destroyed alien spacecraft and the things revealed from that after. Stream on Prime Video.
War of the Worlds which is adapted from H.G. Well’s classic novel with some reimagination added to it. Available on Prime Video.
The X files is the story about 2 F.B.I agents and their investigation which keeps getting interrupted by strange forces, also available on Apple TV.
