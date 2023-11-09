Top 10 best short movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar talks about a rich man who wants to master a certain skill that would help him cheat in gambling. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over the Garden Wall is a Dark Fantasy short film about two brothers who get lost in an unknown mysterious land. Watch on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love, Death & Robots is a collection of short stories featuring a lot of explicit and wicked surprises. Presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher, stream on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kung Fury, one of the toughest martial artists and a cop travels back in time to kill no other than Adolf Hitler. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paperman is a Walt Disney short film about a man who meets the love of his life. You can watch this on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A trip to the moon is an old sci-fi adventure movie about a crew who joins a professor with the goal being travelling to the moon. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Robot Chicken is a small tv show with a ton of pop culture references so if you’re someone who enjoys that culture, this is for you. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Piper is a short movie by Disney Pixar about a young sandpiper and her hunting adventures. It is an adorable watch for sure, stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Man vs Bee is a small comedy series about a man who’s house-sitting a huge mansion with the only problem being a small bee. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Geri’s Game is a small movie about Geri who sets up a game of chess against his greatest opponent, himself. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 must watch period sagas to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More