Top 10 Bollywood actors who regretted being a part of THESE movies
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Abhay Deol not only publicly regretted the movie Aisha but also swore that he would not be a part of a movie like that ever again.
Katrina Kaif debuted with the movie Boom which she regrets till this day, she said she would never do a movie like that again even if that meant doing no movies at all.
Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt couldn’t quite fill up the huge gap that Shaandaar script left for them. Shahid also later mentioned how it was a mistake to do the movie.
Priyanka Chopra also admitted her mistake of doing Zanjeer saying, “Sometimes we make mistakes."
Saif Ali Khan made a desperate attempt at reviving his career but it backfired when he signed Humshakals. Saif said the film didn’t really have a script and it was a mistake.
Govinda was also struggling in the industry at one point of time and took up Kill Dil which didn’t work out in his favour due to weak script.
Emraan Hashmi said that the only reason he took up the movie Good Boy Bad Boy was because he didn’t want to upset the producers or co-stars.
Ajay Devgn chose to not even watch his two movies Rascals and Himmatwala as he knew during the shoot that they won’t work.
Even Big B regrets doing a movie and that movie is Aag. He said maybe it was not a right decision to accept the movie in the first place.
Rahul Bose was a part of Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam alongside Malaika Sherawat and it is obvious that they both regret doing the movie after how it performed.
