Top 10 Box office records by Salman Khan before Tiger 3 hits screens
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Tiger Zinda Hai has to be one of the biggest if not the biggest hit of Salman Khan earning around Rs 339 crores in Net collection in India and Rs 558 crores worldwide.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the second biggest hit of Salman Khan, with Rs 320 crores net collection and a Rs 922 crores worldwide, as per Sacnilk.
Sultan comes at number three and Rs 300 crore in net collection and Rs 627 crores worldwide gross.
Kick made Rs 231 crores net collection and Rs 378 crores worldwide.
Coming at number 5, Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made Rs 212 crores net collection and Rs 321 crores worldwide.
One of the only romance additions to the list is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It is Salman Khan’s last movie that went over Rs 200 crores and made Rs 405 crores worldwide.
Now the first part of the Tiger series, Ek Tha Tiger, made just below Rs 200 crores. It did a business of Rs 198 crores in India and Rs 320 crores worldwide.
Race 3 earned a total of Rs 169 crores in net collection and Rs 300 crores worldwide.
Dabangg 2 is second last on the list with Rs 155 crores net earnings and Rs 265 crores worldwide.
The third part of Dabangg series performed similarly. The film made Rs 151 crores net and Rs 218 crores worldwide.
Thanks For Reading!
