Top 10 comedy dramas to watch on YouTube
Nov 09, 2023
Jolly LLB 2 is about a Lawyer who is set on making things right after scamming a woman off money eventually making her commit suicide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chup Chup Ke, one of the old school comedy movies that never seems to get old. With a pinch of drama in between, the movie is a perfect balance.
3 Idiots is all about 3 friends who meet again after years and their adventures henceforth.
Billu barber’s life suddenly takes a turn when people find out an actor who’s coming to the town is an old friend of Billu.
Motichoor Chaknachoor is a story about a bride who had dreams to marry a foreign settled groom and ends up marrying Pushpinder, a returnee from Dubai.
Brij Sharma gets laid off by his company and sets off to find a new purpose in life. Sharmaji Namkeen is a must watch for all the comedy drama lovers.
Lage Raho Munna Bhai is also an old school comedy drama about a gangster who’s a hopeless romantic over a radio jockey.
Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola is a love story of Matru and Bijlee but due to a weird turn in events Bijlee ends up marrying the son of a rich man.
Rocket Singh, Salesman of the Year is a movie about Harpreet, a fresh graduate who enters the corporate world and him trying to find a balance in his life.
Bobby Jasoos gets paid a huge sum to find out the whereabouts of 2 women and a guy, but she is unable to understand why any of that is happening.
