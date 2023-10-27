Top 10 Indian web series to binge watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Dive yourself into these amazing stories as you prepare to put an end to the week.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Kaala Paani

Watch a desperate fight for survival to escape the mysterious illness plaguing an island on Netflix.

Mumbai Diaries

The show is set around the Mumbai attacks of 2008 and how the staff of a Hospital deals with the situation. Season 1 and 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Guns & Gulaabs

Released this August, the show revolves around the story of an imaginary town Gulaabganj. Stream on Netflix

Farzi

This brilliant piece of thriller starring Shahid Kapoor is a must watch for everyone on Amazon Prime Video

Aspirants

The story of three UPSC aspirants and their unbreakable friendship. Seasons -1 and 2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.

Made in Heaven

The story of two wedding planners as they try to survive in this ever-dynamic world and its challenges. Seasons - 2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.

TVF Pitchers

The story of 4 friends who quit their jobs to start a business, will they make it? Seasons 2, Stream on Zee5

Asur: Welcome to the Dark Side

Asur is a physiological thriller that everyone should give a try. Available for free to watch on Jio Cinema.

Panchayat

One of the lesser-known comedy-drama that follows the story of an academy graduate Abhishek. Seasons -2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video

Pataal Lok

Follow the journey of a cop as his pursuit leads him to Pataal Lok, Seasons - 1, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.

Thanks For Reading!

