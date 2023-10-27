Top 10 Indian web series to binge watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Dive yourself into these amazing stories as you prepare to put an end to the week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Watch a desperate fight for survival to escape the mysterious illness plaguing an island on Netflix.
The show is set around the Mumbai attacks of 2008 and how the staff of a Hospital deals with the situation. Season 1 and 2 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Released this August, the show revolves around the story of an imaginary town Gulaabganj. Stream on Netflix
This brilliant piece of thriller starring Shahid Kapoor is a must watch for everyone on Amazon Prime Video
The story of three UPSC aspirants and their unbreakable friendship. Seasons -1 and 2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.
The story of two wedding planners as they try to survive in this ever-dynamic world and its challenges. Seasons - 2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.
The story of 4 friends who quit their jobs to start a business, will they make it? Seasons 2, Stream on Zee5
Asur is a physiological thriller that everyone should give a try. Available for free to watch on Jio Cinema.
One of the lesser-known comedy-drama that follows the story of an academy graduate Abhishek. Seasons -2, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video
Follow the journey of a cop as his pursuit leads him to Pataal Lok, Seasons - 1, Stream on - Amazon Prime Video.
Thanks For Reading!