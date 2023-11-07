Top 10 Muslim actors who married Hindu women
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani married each other after dating for 3 years. Unfortunately, they broke up in 2016.
Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani was a love story that began in the early years, the couple finally ended up getting married in 2015.
Zayed Khan with Malaika Parekh was another childhood love story that evolved into something better for the couple as they ended up marrying each other in 2005.
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 but divorced in 2019. Though they still seem to be on good terms.
Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev had a pretty filmi love story as they both ended up getting married in secret after not getting permission from the bride's parents.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora was one of the most famous inter-religion marriages back in the day but unfortunately they separated after 17 years of marriage.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anjali Siddiqui was a love story meant to be, with them reconnecting after Nawaz’s first marriage didn’t work out.
Aamir Khan first married Reena Dutta and then Kiran Rao. However, both relationships didn’t work out well and ended up with him getting a divorce after around 15 years each.
The king of romance in movies, Shah Rukh Khan is not only the king in movies but also in real life as he’s happily married to Gauri Chibber for more than 25 years now.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are also one of the famous couples of Bollywood. The couple decided to tie the knot in 2012 and have been inseparable since.
