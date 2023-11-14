Top 10 Popular Pakistani TV shows that serve perfect dose of entertainment
Nov 14, 2023
Mere Humsafar is probably the most popular TV show in Pakistan following the story of a British National named Hala Nafees.
Starring Mahira Khan, Razia is a show about a first born daughter in a house where everyone wanted a baby boy.
Tere Bin, one of the most popular shows, is about Meerab and Murtasim, who discover their true feelings for each other.
Yakeen Ka Safar is a hard hitting story of 3 families who have to go through awful struggles of their own.
Ek Jhoothi Love Story is about Salma and Sohail who have high standards when it comes to choosing a love partner.
Kabuli Pulao is the story of Haji Mushtaq and Barbeena. The romantic thriller released this year is a must watch.
Hanma, who is madly in love with Hamza, has to marry someone else of his father’s choice and so begins the story of Ishqiya.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is the third part of the spiritual-romance series featuring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz.
Meri Zaat Zarrae Benishan is the story of a woman who gets wrongfully accused of adultery but her daughter finds out the truth later.
Written by Bee Gul, The Pink Shirt is a must watch as it takes a strong stance on modern day relationships, the challenges and struggles of couples.
