Top 10 web series on Netflix: From heist and smuggling to romance and love
Nov 10, 2023
As the name suggests Money Heist is about a group of burglars who are trying to heist the Royal Mint of Spain while handling police at the same time.
Narcos tells the story of drug lord Pablo Escobar and his world of drug trafficking while DEA agents try to bring him down.
A financial planner moves to Ozark where he must launder $500 million dollars to a drug lord. Ozark is one of the most thrilling web series to watch.
Breaking Bad is about the transformation of a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher who tries to make money for his family by selling drugs.
The story of Arsene Lupin inspires Assane Diop who sets off to avenge his father who had to go through injustice.
Eight siblings of the Bridgerton set out to look for love in the London High Society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.
The Crown is the story of late Queen Elizabeth II and all the events that happened around her and her life that shaped her out to the queen she became.
Black Mirror is an anthology that reveals the dark side of humanity and its greatest inventions as well.
Emily in Paris is just as the name suggests is about a girl named Emily who lands a job in Paris is now trying to juggle her work with friends and love life.
Virgin River is about a Nurse practitioner who moves places just to have a new start but ends up finding someone familiar.
