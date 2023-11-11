Top 11 best family movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT this Diwali 2023
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
The Lion King is one of the classic Disney movies that is a must watch if you have young kids in your family. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial follows the simple story of a boy and an alien who become good friends but the latter has to leave when his other alien buddies come. Stream on Prime Video.
Mowgli, Legend of the Jungle is as most of us know is the story of Mowgli who is an orphan kid but gets raised but the animals of the jungle, watch on Netflix.
Home Alone is yet another classic that the children love, and so will the parents. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Finding Nemo follows the cute story of Nemo and Marlin as Nemo goes missing and now it's all on Marlin to find him before anything bad happens. Disney+ Hotstar.
Frozen is THE movie for young girls. They’re always fond of Disney princess stories. It's always a good watch with your family. Stream on Prime Video.
The Kung Fu Panda 3, alongside its predecessors, the adventures of Po while his dad supports him all the time is a gem to watch. Available on Netflix.
Coco is a story about Miguel who is very fond of music and finds himself in the land of the dead but gets helped by his dead lifelong music idol. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Robert Wise's Oscar-winning musical movie, The Sound of Music is an amazing sing-along fun that the kid’s love, also available on Prime Video.
The Monkey King is the story of a monkey and a young girl who team up to battle evil. Watch on Netflix.
Moana is yet another Disney work which is this time around a young girl who is trying to save her island from the evils. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
