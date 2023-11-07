Top 12 hard-hitting Bollywood movies about social evils on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Pad Man is about a man who makes a machine that can produce low cost sanitary pads while also trying to raise awareness for their use. Watch on Netflix.
In Ungli, a bunch of friends come together to uncover all the corrupt faces of the government but with unconventional methods. Watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, another Akshay Kumar starrer, is a story of a newly married couple where the wife moves out of the house because they didn’t have a toilet. Watch on Netflix.
Pink throws light on the importance of consent and molestation of women. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
OMG! Oh My God is a movie that raises a major issue regarding commercialization in the name of religion. Watch On Amazon Prime.
OMG 2, the sequel of the movie takes on yet another social topic which is sex education and highlights its importance in our education system. Watch on Netflix.
Chappak is a movie about Malti who had to go through the awful horrors of an acid attack. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Darlings starring Alia Bhatt takes on the issue of alcoholism and domestic violence. Stream on Netflix.
Baala is one of the movies which dealt with an issue which is pretty common in India and that is insecurities regarding physical appearance. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is about a couple whose marriage takes a backseat when they discover the husband suffers from erectile dysfunction. Watch on Amazon Prime.
Highway tackles the social issue of child sexual harassment. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Peepli Live is a lesser known movie which raises awareness about farmer suicides and the media tamasha of a coverage. Stream now on Netflix.
