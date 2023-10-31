Top 12 horror movies to watch with your kids this Halloween on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Hotel Transylvania is about a dracula and his daughter living in a monster only hotel. Stream on Hulu.
Watch the story of Coraline as she discovers a new magical world but things take a horrible turn, watch on Max.
Monsters, Inc is obviously a movie about monsters but in this world the monsters are afraid of kids. Watch on Prime Video.
Scooby-Doo is a classic horror but comedy movie that most of you have already watched as a kid but a rewatch sure would ring the bells just right. Available on Prime Video.
Spirited Away is about a little girl who gets taken to another world with lots of scary beings but the movie still ends up being more sweet than scary. Watch on Prime Video.
The Spiderwick Chronicles is a movie about a family who moves into a creepy old house and discovers both cute and creepy things. Watch on Prime Video.
Gremlins, a cute mog-wai creates nasty gremlins, find out the rest on Prime Video.
Ghostbusters, a horror movie which only ends up being a comedy at the end of the day. Find out why on Prime Video.
If you or your child is a fan of Wednesday, The Addams Family would be an amazing horror movie to start with. Available on Prime Video as well.
Paranorman is about a small boy who has the ability to speak to the dead, its an amazing stop-motion film that can be streamed on Prime Video.
Wendell & Wild is another stop-motion movie about a 13-year-old girl who gets involved with 2 demons, continue the story on Netflix.
Beetlejuice is a good mix of both horror and comedy. The movie is set at a haunted house but this time it's from the PoV of the ghosts. Watch on Prime Video.
