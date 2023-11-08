Top 12 Pakistani celebs who worked in Bollywood and achieved success
Bollywood Staff
Nov 08, 2023
Fawad Khan entered the Bollywood industry with Khoobsurat, and since then he has shown no signs of stopping with movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor and Son, etc.
The Beautiful Mahira Khan played a major role in Raees alongside none other than Shah Rukh Khan.
Atif Aslam has to be one of the most successful Pakistani actors who made a name for himself in India with movies like, Race series, Rustom, Raabta, etc.
Entering the Bollywood industry alongside Emraan Hashmi in Raja Natwarlal, Humaima Malik remains one of the most famous bold actresses from Pakistan.
Sara Loren made her entry in Bollywood film industry with Kajraare and was later seen in movies like Murder 3 and Barkhaa as well.
After gaining much deserved recognition in Pakistan, Mikaal Zulfikar entered the Bollywood industry to make a name for himself. He was seen in the movie Baby.
Saba Qamar, one of the most talented actresses and she is well known for her role in the movie Hindi Medium, she also got nominated for the Filmfare award.
Ali Zafar was one of the first actors who found huge success in Bollywood with movies like Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Dear Zindagi alongside others.
Javed Sheikh who is a well-respected actor in Lollywood is also known for his role in Bollywood movies like Namastey London and Om Shanti Om.
Imran Abbas Naqvi, a household name in Pakistan created a name for himself in the Bollywood industry too with Creature while acting alongside Bipasha Basu.
Mawra Hocane is a Pakistani TV actress but she made her debut in Bollywood with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016.
Veena Malik is known for doing bold roles in Bollywood with movies like Zindagi 50-50, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai.
