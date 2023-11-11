Top 12 romantic Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT will leave you feeling mushy
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is about a young girl with huge ambitions who meets a young hard-working guy looking to rebuild his life. Watch on Netflix.
Her Private Life is a perfect romantic comedy which the girls will especially relate to. Available to watch on Netflix.
Playful Kiss is one of the TV shows which doesn’t follow the normal k-drama patterns and as the name suggests has a lot of kissing. Watch on Prime Video.
Romance Is A Bonus Book follows the story of a successful young editor-in-chief of a publishing house and a struggling copywriter girl who’s struggling to find a job. Stream on Netflix.
Snowdrop follows a more mature theme than the rest of compatriots, set up in 1987 and starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo. It is a must watch. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Love in the Moonlight is about a crown prince who begins to fall in love with a young woman who is trying her best to pose as a man. Watch on Netflix.
True Beauty is a high school drama story with high binge-worthy potential. Available on Prime Video. It’s available for free on Viki.
Call It Love does things a little differently than you might see in other shows, as it follows the story of two enemies who eventually fall for each other. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
Secret Garden follows the classic set up of a romantic story of a wealthy man falling in love with a poor girl but still a joy to watch. Stream on Netflix.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is one the most adorable shows with the chemistry that it forms between the two leads, its pure joy to watch. Give it a try on Prime Video.
Rain or Shine is a heart touching story of 3 individuals who lost their loved ones in a building collapse. Stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Love Alarm is set in a world where you get notified if someone in your vicinity likes you, and hence the adventures begin of our protagonist. Watch on Netflix.
