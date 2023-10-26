Top 8 horror movies, TV shows adapted from books to watch this Halloween on OTT

Halloween Season is coming to an end and what better way to conclude than by watching these Horror TV shows and movies

Horror Movies and Books

Books aren't everyone's cup of tea so here are some of the movies or web series which do justice to the original works.

Haunting of the Hill House

Shirley Jackson’s iconic work was adapted by Mike Flanagan in a striking manner. Available to stream on Netflix

Things heard and seen

All things cease to appear was a novel by Elizabeth Brundage which was adapted into a movie. Stream now on Netflix

The Woman in Black

The movie follows the haunting story of a lawyer. Written by Susan Hill, and available on Amazon Prime Video

IT

IT is one of the most famous horror adaptations ever, written by Stephen King. Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime

The Story of Dorian Gray

This is one of the classic stories written by legendary writer Oscar Wilde. The movie is available on Amazon Prime

The Meg

The movie follows the story of a deep-sea diver. Written by Steve Alten and available on Amazon Prime

Gerald's Game

This is another great adaptation by Mike Flaganan of Stephan King’s work. Available on Netflix

Ju-on

A novel by Japanese Kei Ohishi. The story is about a house that is cursed with unspeakable things

