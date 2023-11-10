Top 8 Pakistani dramas with most inspiring women characters that every girl should watch
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Pakistani dramas have some of the most inspiring women, whether it is the main lead of the show or other women playing side characters.
Kankar, a classic by Umera Ahmad, is about the story of Kiran, a newly married girl who goes through domestic violence but eventually stands up for herself.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai is definitely one of the best examples for badass female characters, Kashaf is portrayed as confident, determined and inspiring.
Dastaan is one of the dramas that does a phenomenal job to not portray just one but more than one woman and their role played during the partition of India and Pakistan.
Uraan is yet another example of women coming together and supporting each other instead of tearing each other apart.
Saima Chaudry in the Baraat series was one of the most confident and uplifting characters in any drama and is a must watch for all the women out there.
Saba Qamar in Digest Writer does a great job in showing the story of a woman who is trying to follow her passion of writing and eventually succeeds in getting published.
Aahat which is an old school drama featuring Naheed who played Sania Saeed’s friend was a standout with how confident and inspiring she was.
Malaal is another work of Umera Ahmed alongside Mehreen Jabbar. Zinia is a genuinely inspiring girl in the drama, the role is played by Deepti Gupta.
