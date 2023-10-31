Top 9 best South Indian movie remakes in Bollywood to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Drishyam makes up for an amazing crime thriller series, remade from Malayalam movie Drishyam. Watch on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Ajay Devgn starrer, Singham was adapted from a Tamil movie with the same name. It is a classic cop action movie loved by Indian audiences. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabir Singh, remake of Telugu classic Arjun Reddy which was also loved by the audience despite some criticisms. Available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rowdy Rathore which is yet another cop movie adapted from Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The Akshay Kumar starrer can be streamed on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A 1993 suspense thriller Manichitrathazhu got a remake and we got Bhool Bhulaiya which still is an absolute joy to watch. Available on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Judwaa which is also a Telugu remake of the movie, Hello Brother. Available to watch for free on Youtube and Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ready, a rom-com movie starring Salman Khan adapted from Ready itself. Available to watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri is a comedy movie series which is a must watch. Adapted from Ramji Rao Speaking. Stream on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Housefull is a comedy movie which was remade after almost a decade. Based on the movie Kaathala Kaathala. Available on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha, released last year adapted from a Tamil movie with the same name. Available on Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: These 10 stunning actresses from Pakistan will blow you away
Find Out More