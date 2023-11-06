Top 9 true horror stories based on real events on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Zodiac, one of the most famous unsolved murder mysteries, in the North California region during the 1960’s. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Memories of Murder is about two South Korean detectives, who struggle to find the culprit behind various rape and murder cases. Watch on Netflix.
Wolf Creek is an Australian horror film based on true events from 1989 to 1993 following the killing of several Aussie backpackers. Stream on Amazon Prime.
From Hell follows the Jack The Ripper cases, starring Johnny Depp who plays the role of an investigator solving the ripper cases. Available on Apple TV.
The Irishman is about Jimmy Hoffa, a controversial figure who vanished without a trace in 1975, the investigators in the movie try to find out what really happened. Stream on Netflix.
The Town That Dreaded Sundown is related to the Texarkana Moonlight Murders of 1946. Watch on Amazon Prime.
Unsolved Mysteries is a documentary which follows different stories about shocking murders, vanishing of people and paranormal activities, Watch on Netflix.
Taking place in West Virginia between 1966 and 1967 The Mothman Prophecies is about a hybrid of a man/bird who killed more than 46 people. Stream on Amazon Prime.
All Good Things is about a college student Katie and her mysterious vanishing. Watch this Ryan Gosling starrer on Netflix.
