Top 9 underrated web series on Youtube that everyone should watch
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Aspirants revolve around 3 friends who are going to prepare for the UPSC exam and the challenges they face during it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pitchers is another TVF series which follows the story of 4 friends who leave their jobs to initiate a start-up.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation MBBS as the name suggests shows just how much pressure is faced by MBBS students in only the first three years of the course.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What The Folks is another conventional family drama with a whole ton of uncomfortable but funny situations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love On The Rocks is all about the different stages of love that today’s generation have to face and go through.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baked is about three flatmates who get a bright idea of starting a midnight food delivery service.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A.I.SHA is one the web series that was ahead of its time, it's about a young developer who creates an AI program but things take a turn.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Man’s World is a TV show made to highlight gender equality, starring Parineet Chopra, the show is full of satire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angrezi Mat Jhad is a mini-web series about Sandeep who works in a call centre and is not very fluent in English but still tries his best.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as Avengers and witches
Find Out More