Top 9 underrated web series on Youtube that everyone should watch

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Aspirants revolve around 3 friends who are going to prepare for the UPSC exam and the challenges they face during it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pitchers is another TVF series which follows the story of 4 friends who leave their jobs to initiate a start-up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Operation MBBS as the name suggests shows just how much pressure is faced by MBBS students in only the first three years of the course.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What The Folks is another conventional family drama with a whole ton of uncomfortable but funny situations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love On The Rocks is all about the different stages of love that today’s generation have to face and go through.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baked is about three flatmates who get a bright idea of starting a midnight food delivery service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A.I.SHA is one the web series that was ahead of its time, it's about a young developer who creates an AI program but things take a turn.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Man’s World is a TV show made to highlight gender equality, starring Parineet Chopra, the show is full of satire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angrezi Mat Jhad is a mini-web series about Sandeep who works in a call centre and is not very fluent in English but still tries his best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: AI reimagines Bollywood stars as Avengers and witches

 

 Find Out More