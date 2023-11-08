Top Pakistani actresses who allegedly resorted to surgery to enhance their looks
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
Popular model and actress Maira Khan didn’t admit that she went through a surgery but the changes in the shape of her nose ignited speculation.
Sara Loren, Pakistani actress but a popular name in India too thanks to her roles in Murder 3, Barkhaa, etc., reportedly had surgery for a sleeker nose and fuller lips.
Sabeeka Imam, well known for her performances in movies like Jalaibee and Sherdil, got a nose job done.
Mehwish Hayat Khan is considered one of the most beautiful women in Asia but she also reportedly went under the knife for a nose job and lip augmentation.
Mahnoor Baloch went through various surgeries and a face lift as well making sure she doesn't look her age at all.
Hadiqa Kiani admitted going through a surgery. She went through a rhinoplasty to fix her nose and didn't mess with any other part of the face.
Ghana Ali, in a rare case, admitted going through a surgery because she was not satisfied with her looks.
Aisha Khan is well known for her role in Khuda Mera Bhi Hai. She had also gone through surgeries like rhinoplasty and a face lift which made the changes in her face quite noticeable.
Popular model and actress Sarwat Gilani also reportedly got her nose job done after her debut in the film industry.
