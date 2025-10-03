'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski to remake bollywood's 'Kill' for hollywood
Vaishnavi Tripathi
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 03, 2025
Kill is inspired by Nikhil Bhat’s real-life experience. He was also robbed in a train in 1995. Nikhil Bhat turned that terrifying memory to a movie called Kill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nikhil Bhat packed Kill with ultra-violent action sequences that remain scary to many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill stood out because of the perfection with which gun-free combat scenes were filmed. Nikhil's impeccable direction and planning made it possible to direct a film on a moving train.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 7 September 2023. Kill bagged the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In a huge achievement for Indian cinema, Kill will now be remade in Hollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kill remake rights have been acquired by Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Crash Landing on You to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo: Top 10 light-hearted Korean dramas to watch
Find Out More