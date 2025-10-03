'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski to remake bollywood's 'Kill' for hollywood

Oct 03, 2025

Kill is inspired by Nikhil Bhat’s real-life experience. He was also robbed in a train in 1995. Nikhil Bhat turned that terrifying memory to a movie called Kill.

Nikhil Bhat packed Kill with ultra-violent action sequences that remain scary to many.

Kill stood out because of the perfection with which gun-free combat scenes were filmed. Nikhil's impeccable direction and planning made it possible to direct a film on a moving train.

Kill was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on 7 September 2023. Kill bagged the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness.

In a huge achievement for Indian cinema, Kill will now be remade in Hollywood.

Kill remake rights have been acquired by Chad Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment.

