Suryakumar Yadav's new look goes VIRAL

Gurnoor Sahni Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has debuted a fresh hairstyle post Asia Cup 2025, reflecting his bold and confident personality both on and off the field.

The transformation was crafted by celebrity hairstylist Hakim Aalim, who’s known for giving cricketers and Bollywood stars cutting-edge looks.

Their collaboration showcases a balance of precision, personality, and flair, much like Suryakumar’s game.

Known for his fearless batting, SKY’s new haircut perfectly complements his stylish persona and dynamic energy.

Suryakumar Yadav’s personality shines with calm confidence and a touch of playful charm. He’s focused yet effortless, bringing positivity and determination wherever he goes.

