Kalki 2898 AD and more South new movie releases to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT in August second half
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 13, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD will star Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in main roles.
Kalki 2898 AD will be available to watch from August 23 on Prime Video.
Manamey garnered mixed reviews from crtiics and managed to collect Rs. 21.50 crores at the BO.
Manamey is a romantic comey that will stream on Disney+Hotstar.
Raayan is a story about a fast food hotel oner who gets entangled in a gang war.
Raayan will stream on Prime Video from August 30.
