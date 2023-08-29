Scam 2003, The Freelancer and more new movies, web series releases this week on OTT platforms

Take a look at the top 10 new OTT releases in the first week of September 2023 that you can binge-watch in a day.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Friday Night Plan - September 1 (Netflix)

Juhi Chawla makes her OTT debut with Babil Khan in this coming-of-age teen drama film.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - September 1 (Sony LIV)

A true crime drama based on the life of Abdul Karim Telgi who was behind a stamp paper fraud amounting to Rs 20,000 crore.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret - August 30 (Netflix)

This coming-of-age story is about an 11-year-old Margaret who navigates new friends and feelings after moving to a new city.

The Freelancer - September 1 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the book 'A Ticket to Syria,' the series narrates the true story of Aliya, a newly married girl trapped in war-torn Syria.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5 - September 2 (JioCinema)

Season 5 will witness the journey of Maink and Nandini's love story as they overcome new obstacles.

Disenchantment Season 5 - September 1 (Netflix)

The final season will follow the relationship between Mora and Bean further and expose the real scheme of Queen Dagmar.

DD Returns - September 1 (Zee5)

A Telugu horror-comedy about a group of friends who put a bag full of valuables in a haunted home. They have to beat a ghost in a game of survival to get the bag back.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2- September 1 (Netflix)

The plot revolves around threats new and very old seeking out two young friends from the Two Rivers, who are now scattered over the world.

Is She the Wolf? - September 3 (Netflix)

The Japanese reality show is based on five men and women and their quest to find true love.

