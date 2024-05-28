Top 10 best heist thriller films to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| May 28, 2024
The Italian Job is about group of highly-skilled thieves. On Prime Video.
The Bank Job is inspired by the robbery in Lloyds Bank in 1971. Watch on Prime Video.
Special 26 on YouTube is about group of impostors posing as CBI officers.
Ocean's 8 on Prime Video is about Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean.
Ronin is about former field operatives recruited to steal a brief. Stream on Apple TV.
Inside Man on Netflix is about Dalton Russell who confesses to committing crime.
Logan Lucky on Prime Video is about Logan brothers who plan a heist.
The Town is a story about four friends who rob a bank. Watch on Prime Video.
Aankhen Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in main roles. Watch on Voot.
Baby Driver on Amazon Prime Video is about a skilled getaway driver who works for Doc.
