Top 10 underrated Kannada films to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

Rangi Taranga on YouTube is a story that will leave you asking for more.

KGF: Chapter 1 on Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the highest grossing Kannada films.

Lucia on Sun NXT is a classic cult film.

Thithi has won National Award for Best Debut Director. Watch it on Netflix.

Ugramm streaming on ZEE5 is a story about underworld in Bangalore.

Aa Dinagalu is about the rise of underworld in Bangalore. Watch on Zee5.

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is about unconventional story that will keep you hooked to the screens. Watch on Sun NXT.

Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu on Disney Plus Hotstar is about son searching for his missing father.

Kirik Party stars Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty. On JioCinema.

Jatta on Sun NXT is a story that focuses on kidnapping and investigation.

