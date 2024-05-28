Top 7 best crime thrillers on Disney Plus Hotstar with top IMDb rating to watch now
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
A look at the best crime thrillers to watch on OTT.
The Freelancer with 8 rating is about Mumbai Police officers who lose their jobs.
Taaza Khabar with 8.1 rating is about a sanitation worker.
Civil Servant has 8.3 ratings and is about team of covert operatives.
Criminal Justice is about a young man who is arrested for the murder of a passenger. Has 8.1 ratings.
Special OPS 1.5: The himmat story will leave you glued to the screens.
Only murders in the building is about three strangers. Got 8.1 ratings.
Daredevil has 8.6 ratings and is about visually impaired Matt Murdock.
