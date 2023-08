Several popular actors from Pakistan and South Asia have been roped in by Netflix for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, its first Pakistan-themed original. The upcoming series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu-language novel of the same name and revolves around the protagonists Sikandar and Liza who meet in Italy. Sikandar is a Harvard law student who is forced to distance himself from others due to an unexpected life-changing event. As mentioned in the novel, Sikandar suffers from insomnia, has a mysterious past and is depicted as a depressed individual. He decides to move to Rome because of his job. This is where he meets Italian girl Lisa who is an exceptionally skilled artist but has a troubled past. This sudden meeting further unfolds an enchanting tale which is bound to leave a lasting impact on the viewers and make them interpret life differently. Also Read - Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Sanam Saeed to reunite for Netflix's first Pakistan themed series

Currently being shot in Italy, Pakistan and the UK, the series not only features the incredible Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, but also has Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed playing crucial roles. Read on to know more about the stars. Also Read - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan to marry Salim Karim; here's all you need to know about the Raees actress' life, controversies

Fawad Khan

Trending Now

Also Read - Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani actors will be able to work in India again? IB minister addresses the ban

One of the most talked-about actors from Pakistan, Fawad Khan has earned massive recognition and love for his work in Pakistani shows and movies, and Indian projects. Some of his popular projects include Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar, Behadd, Parey Hut Love and Indian films Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan may have kicked off her journey in the world of entertainment as a VJ, but her acting prowess proved beneficial in her bagging popular shows and movies. She made her debut as an actor with Shoaib Mansoor’s ‘Bol’ in 2011, and since then been part of several popular projects including Indian film Raees opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed is a popular name not only in Pakistan, but the world over. Having earned massive popularity in films, theatre, and television, Sanam has several accolades to her credit. Among her most popular shows are Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Cake, Kahi Chaand Na Sharma Jaye, and Ishrat Made In China.

Ahad Raza Mir



Ahad Raza Mir, who has won several accolades for his acting prowess, made his debut with a small role in TV series Sammi. He was later seen in several popular web series and shows including Hum Tum,

Ehd-e-wafa, Aangan, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Resident Evil among others.

Hamza Ali Abbasi

Hamza kicked off his journey as an actor in 2006 and appeared in several TV shows including Meray Dard Ko Jo Zuban Miley, Burka Avenger, Pyaray Afzal, Mann Mayal.

Bilal Ashraf

Bilal Ashraf, a Pakistani actor, producer and visual effects director, was featured in popular films Janaan, Yalghaar, Rangreza, Superstar and Waar 2.

Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz Hussain made her acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in Kissey Apna Kahein. However, in the years that followed, she gained massive recognition for her performance in Momina Duraid's Suno Chanda, Muqaddas, Choti Si Zindagi, Qurban, Suno Chanda, Tabeer, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 among others.

Hania Aamir



Mere Humsafar star Hania Aamir has been lauded for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Ishqiya and Anaa.

Khushaal Khan

Khushhal Khan is popular for Qissa Meherbano Ka, Mushkil and Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Nadia Jamil

Actor and host Nadia Jamil is known for Balu Mahi, Behadd and Damsa, which revolves around child trafficking.

The series is being produced by Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC. Momina Duraid, known for Bin Roye, Chand Tara and Fairytale has been roped in as a showrunner. The streaming date for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has not been revealed yet.