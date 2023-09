Mohamed Ben Attia's third feature Behind The Mountains enjoyed a packed screening during its world premiere at the ongoing Venice Film Festival. The film, which is co-production between Tunisia, Italy, Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, was premiered at the festival’s Horizons Section. Also Read - Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer A Star Is Born to premiere at Venice Film Festival

For the unversed, the film explores the life of Rafik (Majd Mastoura) who spends four years in jail following a violent outbreak. Once he is released, Rafik kidnaps his son Yassine (young Walid Bouchhioua) only to introduce him to “a beautiful place behind the mountains.” On their path to this mysterious place, they bump into a bizarre shepherd (Samer Bisharat), while fleeing from law enforcement. Also Read - Dhanush's Visaranai takes an auto driver to Venice Film Festival!

The movie’s impact at the festival could be easily gauged with the massive appreciation it received from the guests, influential personalities, and prominent members of the media. Besides them, the movie was lauded by the regular viewers who gave the movie and its director a standing ovation. Also Read - Rajinikanth's superstardom goes to Venice Film Festival!

Trending Now

The movie’s premiere was attended by director Mohamed Ben Attia and the producers, and its cast including Majd Mastoura, Walid Bouchhioua, and Samer Bisharat.

Behind The Mountains has been written and directed by Ben Attia. Ben had bagged the Best First Feature Award at the Berlin International Film Festival for his project Hedi.

The film also features Majd Mastoura — who had earlier bagged Best Actor at the same festival — popular names Samer Bisharat, Walid Bouchhioua, Salma Zeghidi, and Helmi Dridi.

Attia, born in Tunisia in 1976, graduated from the Institut de Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1998, before he decided to study Audiovisual Communication at the University of Valenciennes in France.

He has five shorts Romantisme: Deux Comprimes Matin Et Soir; Kif Lokhrin to his credit.

In 2015, he had released his debut feature Inhebek Hedi. The film to enjoyed massive success, courtesy its win at 2016 Berlinale. It had bagged Best First Film Award and the Silver Bear for Best Actor and received wide acclaim from both critics and viewers the world over.

He also found massive success in his second feature film, Dear Son, which was screened in Cannes in 2018 under Director’s Fortnight category.