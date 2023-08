Pakistani stars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali gained massive popularity the world over with their impeccable chemistry in popular show Tere Bin. Such was the impact of their onscreen love story, romantic sequences and the engaging plot of the show that the actors soon emerged as the internet’s most popular and loved couple. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A fan compares Harshad Chopda's Abhi with Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali aka Murtasim from Tere Bin – Here's why

For the unversed, Wahaj Ali played Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi essayed the character Meerub in Pakistan’s most watched show Tere Bin.

The couple is back in news for their flawless chemistry. This time around, it isn’t about Tere Bin or any of their upcoming shows. Instead, the couple was featured in a commercial wherein they win hearts with the ease with which they don the traditional look, and the love they express for each other.

The video which was shared on the Instagram handle of the popular fashion designer Erum Jamal is exactly what you need to up your style game.

The latest video shared by Erum Jamal has Yumna Zaidi gazing at Wahaj Ali which beautifully encapsulates the concept of Ishqiya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erum Jamal (@erumjamalofficial)

Within minutes of upload, fans took to Instagram to express their love and appreciation for the popular couple.

One comment read, “Yumhaj ko dekh liya ab kisi ko nhi dekhna”. A user was happy to share his thoughts about the power of yumhaj. “The power of yumhaj ❤️ 19 hours mein 8;714 likes wow,” the comment read.

As expected, for many Yumhaj remains the most trending and ‘world famous’ couple. “Most trending couple ❤️ World famous couple❤️ & this is going to be bestest best photoshoot of #yumhaj @erumjamalofficial you guys are the best ❤️ This going to be huge hit, blockbuster & trends in every country ? @yumnazaidiofficial @wahaj.official you guys are the best,” another comment read.

Such was the impact of the trailer that Yumhaj’s fans can’t contain their excitement about for the full photoshoot. “Absolutely beautiful. Can’t wait for the whole PS to unravel,” a user wrote. “Ufff dil ko sukoon mila btw what a trailor, can't wait for the whole shoot❤️‍?❤️‍?” another comment read.

In the rest of videos uploaded by the designer, the actors look flawless as they don an impressive collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erum Jamal (@erumjamalofficial)

Erum shared this video with a caption that read, "Introducing a romance that echoes the essence of Wahaj Ali. 'ISHQIYA' Formal Collection '23."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erum Jamal (@erumjamalofficial)

Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, the narrative of Tere Bin traced the journey of the top characters from being enemies to turning into lovers. The plot ensured the viewers were hooked to the show, courtesy the difficulties that couple faced. Irrespective of the problems they had to combat, both Wahaj and Yumna's characters were successful in creating magic on screen each time they came together, offering several memorable moments to the viewers.